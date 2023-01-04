Feb 26 | Celebration of the Arts Gala- Featuring Classical Music, Ballet, and Art!

The COTA Gala is a Collaborative multi-media event which will feature Solo performances by our students as well as some pieces choreographed and performed with soloists from the International Ballet Classique, and artwork submitted by students and artists from the Main Line Art Center.

In Collaboration with fellow community arts organizations, the Nelly Berman School of Music aims to create a memorable event for the greater Philadelphia community that brings together students and artists of different disciplines, offering both students and audience members a new experience that broadens their view of the art.

This event represents school director Elena Berman’s vision for a Collaborative arts event in a modernized format that can bring the Joy of a visually and auditorily exciting Performative experience. This annual event takes inspiration from Sergei Diaghilev, founder of the Ballets Russes, who commissioned works from artists including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and Vasily Kandinsky, and collaborated with Composers Maurice Ravel (on Daphnis and Chloe), Claude Debussy (is L’apres midi d’un faune) and Igor Stravinsky (on The Firebird and The Rite of Spring).

This annual Gala concert, which will be held on Sunday February 26th, serves as one of the Nelly Berman School’s annual major fundraising events. All proceeds go towards the NBS Classical Music Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit Scholarship fund which provides financial assistance to hardworking young music students and organizes concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and other events – including the “Celebration of the Arts” – for the greater Philadelphia community.

Tax-deductible charitable donations can be made via check, made out to the NBSCMI and mailed to 461 West Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041. More information about the concert can be found at nbsmusic.com and the event organizers can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 610-896-5105.