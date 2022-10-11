Featuring DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love, and more

Many NBA players deal with physical problems during their careers. Many players have suffered career-ending or career-altering injuries.

However, many players have dealt with mental health problems. These problems are severe and sometimes even more difficult than physical problems. There is a negative stigma that surrounds this type of problem.

Several NBA players, including DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love, have started talking about mental health, giving voice to those who were afraid to speak up.

This article will list five NBA players who have faced mental health problems during their careers.

Ray Allen is one of the best NBA players of all time, yet he had OCD