Feature is BHS soccer player headed to college game

When it comes to delivering a powerful impact on the soccer field, Jaci Decker gets the job done.

Bartlesville High will benefit one more season from Decker’s considerable skills prior to her Migration to Edmond to play for the University of Central Oklahoma.

Decker finalized her decision a few weeks ago by signing a letter of intent to attend UCO and play for its women’s soccer team.

“I was really drawn to UCO because of the competitive soccer program, good education and the location of Edmond,” Decker said.

In addition to helping boost Bartlesville to multiple winning seasons and postseason play, Decker also delivers Pivotal play for her Bartlesville competitive club.

In fact, she enjoyed a happy birthday moment for the team during a tour last September in Texas.

