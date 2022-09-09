Feasting on Football – Florida Gators

– Ferocious and hungry. Two adjectives associated with an African wild dog. The breed is known for hunting in packs and savaging their prey to satisfy their hunger.

Football has a pack-like mentality. The hungriest teams devour their opponents and come out on top. Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp made that very comparison this week and played his first minutes of college football in the 29-26 win over Utah.

They can attest to the hunger within the Gators’ Locker room.

“Wild dog mentality, the African wild dog, that’s a pack mentality,” Sapp said. “We have a pack mentality. We play for each other every game. We play every snap for each other. We would lay our lives on the line for each other each and every snap.”

Every play, every drive, every game played as one hungry pack on both sides of the ball.

Sapp, the 6-foot-3, 263-pound redshirt freshman, recorded three total tackles in the season opener against the seventh-ranked Utes. They had been working for months to suit up in the Gators uniform and compete after sitting out the 2021 season.

The road of a redshirt can be a long and weary for some. After a full season of no football food, Sapp was famished. He continued to develop individually during the offseason in his quest to make an impact on the defensive line during this season.

“The guy’s a worker,” Coach Billy Napier said.

Despite the nerves Entering his first game, Sapp looked to the leaders of an experienced defense to keep him grounded. Redshirt senior Ventrell Miller sophomore Gervon Dexter Sr. and redshirt junior Brenton Cox Jr. led the pack, showing Sapp the way.

“They kept my head in the game, and that’s the reason I was able to play and do my job for the defense,” he said.

A defense led by experienced players continues to be a resource for the younger guys in the program, as well. Fellow defensive ends Princely Umanmielen and Justus Boone have joined Sapp – all three members of the ’21 signing class – and reaped the benefits of the example set by the veteran players. Napier has noticed.

“I think they have made progress and I do believe that they’re going to continue to improve,” Napier said.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Tyreak Sapp (and his UF coaches) were encouraged by his debut collegiate performance in the win over Utah.

Improvement is a word that Sapp fully embraces as he reflected on the game against Utah and prepared for his next feast when the 12th-ranked Gators (1-0) take on 20th-ranked Kentucky (1-0) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams at Spurrier/Florida Field.

“The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement,” Sapp said.

Not content, but hungry.

Famished. Starving.

Through the countless hours on the field, in the weight room, studying film while being a student and an active member in the community, Sapp is someone known for the Joy that he brings to the daily grind.

“He represents everything that we want our football players to be,” Napier said.

And he is certainly no stranger to grit and determination. Growing up in the prep football hot bed of Fort Lauderdale, Sapp has been exposed to pressure and competition from a young age. He was a standout at St. Thomas Aquinas, the No. 6-ranked defensive end by Rivals Florida, and committed to Florida during his sophomore year.

Sapp recorded 100 total tackles, more than 70 solo, 21.5 sacks and had five fumble recoveries throughout his high school career. He was also selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

This is just the beginning for Sapp’s career as a Gator. Sapp along with the rest of the pack are hungry and ready to pounce.

“We defend every blade of grass,” they said. “We don’t care where it is. We defend every blade with it all.”

Ferocious and hungry each play, each drive and each game.