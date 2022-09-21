FEASSSA 2022 Handball reach enticing final Bend

Overview:

The 2022 Handball Finals at the 2022 FEASSSA Games will be an affair of Uganda against Rwanda in either gender.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Handball):

Finals (Thursday, 22n.d September):

  • Boys: Dynamic SS (Uganda) Vs Adegi (Rwanda)
  • Girls: Kawanda SS (Uganda) Vs Kizinguru (Rwanda)

It is a squeaky bum-time on the handball front as the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) near the climax in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button