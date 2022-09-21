FEASSSA 2022 Handball reach enticing final Bend

Overview: The 2022 Handball Finals at the 2022 FEASSSA Games will be an affair of Uganda against Rwanda in either gender.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Handball):

Finals (Thursday, 22n.d September):

Boys: Dynamic SS (Uganda) Vs Adegi (Rwanda)

Dynamic SS (Uganda) Vs Adegi (Rwanda) Girls: Kawanda SS (Uganda) Vs Kizinguru (Rwanda)

It is a squeaky bum-time on the handball front as the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) near the climax in Arusha city, Tanzania.

With the group stages, classification, semi-final matches and classification matches completed, focus will turn to the two final games.

In either gender, it is an affair of Uganda against Rwanda.

Dynamic SS from Uganda will play Adegi in the boy’s category.

For the girls, Kawanda SS takes on another Rwandan side, Kizinguru.

Kizinguru overcame Kenya’s St Joseph Kitali 23-18 in the semi-final contest at the TGT sports complex.

During the other semi-final for the girls, Kawanda SS edged a hard battling Kibuli SS 21-19 in the Derby affair.

Kibuli scores against Kawanda during the explosive semi-final Clash at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Tanzania. Kawanda won 21-19 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Boys semi-finals:

In the all-Rwanda semi-final, Adegi edged out ES Kigoma 28-26, and Uganda’s Dynamic fought gallantly to eliminate the Kenyan school, Hospital Hill.

Handball had schools from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Besides handball, the 2022 FEASSSA Games also have Basketball, football, rugby (7s and 15s), Athletics,

Girls handball action during the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Semi-finals Results:

Boys:

Adegi (Rwanda) 28-26 ES Kigoma (Rwanda)

ES Kigoma (Rwanda) Dynamic (Uganda) 25-22 Hospital Hill (Kenya)

Girls:

Kawanda SS (Uganda) 21-19 Kibuli SS (Uganda)

Kibuli SS (Uganda) Kizinguru (Rwanda) 23-18 St Joseph Kitali (Kenya)