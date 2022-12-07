Fear Named NM Art Educator of the Year



Daniel Fear (Courtesy: Farmington Municipal Schools)

Daniel Fear has been Farmington Municipal School’s Coordinator of Fine Arts since 2016 and was named 2022 Art Administrator of the Year by the NM Art Education Association.

From Farmington Municipal Schools

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Farmington Municipal Schools (FMS) is pleased to announce that our Coordinator of Fine Arts, Daniel Fear, has been named the 2022 Art Administrator of the Year by the New Mexico Art Education Association (NMAEA).

“I thank the NMAEA for this distinct honor. I also thank our FMS teachers; you are great peers and the best collaborators. It is a

Privilege to serve the art educators of Farmington Municipal Schools. Working with them as an advocate for arts education across

our beautiful state is also a highlight. In advocacy, we are fierce fighters with wildly creative ideas and driving perseverance to

improve what we are able to provide to all students with increased equity and opportunities,” said Mr. Fear.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of Mr. Fear’s years of dedication to fine arts. He began his journey as a fine arts administrator

nearly seven years ago, but in the twenty-four years he has been with FMS, he has spent a great deal of time learning about art

instruction and pedagogical approaches from some of the best educators in the state while collaborating with our art teachers in

their classrooms. We congratulate him for this recognition and contribution to the district, where he has demonstrated extraordinary

love and dedication to education,” said Superintendent Diehl.

Mr. Fear became the Coordinator of Fine Arts for Farmington Municipal Schools in April 2016. During his time as Fine Arts

Coordinator, Farmington Municipal Schools has been recognized as a NAMM Best Community for Music Education for 6 consecutive years

years, and the NMMEA’s District of Distinction three times.

About Daniel Fear

Daniel Fear received his Bachelor of Music Education from New Mexico State University in the spring of 1999. While at NMSU he

studied tuba with Dr. Jim Shearer and conducting with Dr. William Clark. He completed his Master’s Degree in Education

Administration through Eastern New Mexico University in July 2015. Mr. Fear has been involved with Instrumental music teaching

since the fall of 1999, all with Farmington Municipal Schools.

Mr. Fear is an active performer with the Celebration Brass of First Presbyterian Church – Farmington, Southwest Civic Winds, Kissmah

Brass Band, San Juan College Concert Band, Die Sechs Polka Dots polka band, and the Great Western Rocky Mountain Brass Band

Festival. Mr. Fear is also an active clinician and Adjudicator in New Mexico and Colorado.

Mr. Fear has served as president of the Northwest New Mexico Music Educators Association. He holds professional memberships

with the National Association for Music Education, and the New Mexico Music Educators Association, as well as a member of the

New Mexico chapter of Phi Beta Mu. He is also a member of the National Art Educators Association and the New Mexico Art

Educators Association. His service memberships include the Southwest Civic Winds Board, Connie Gotsch Arts Foundation Board, the

San Juan College Fine Arts Committee, and the New Mexico Advisory Council on Arts Education.