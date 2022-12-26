FDA Published Food Safety Culture Literature Review – Food and Drugs Law

POPULAR ARTICLES ARE: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States

The Biden administration recently finalized an overhaul of an initiative known as the Medicare Shared Savings Program that seeks to pay health providers based on patient outcomes instead of the number…

NLRB Confirms A Return To Union Gerrymandered Bargaining Units

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

As we previously predicted, the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or the “Board”) issued its decision in American Steel Construction, Inc. (available here) and yet again overruled another case decided under the Trump Administration.