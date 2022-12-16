FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football semifinal games

The 2022 FCS Playoffs will play out their penultimate games this weekend as four teams look to advance to the national championship game.

The four remaining schools in Championship contention are 7-seed Incarnate Word; 4-seed Montana State; 3-seed North Dakota State; and 1-seed South Dakota State. The Cardinals will travel to take on the Bison in Fargo, ND, while the Bobcats head to Brookings, SD to take on the Jackrabbits.

Three of the four semifinal teams made their way here by way of blowout, as SDSU beat Holy Cross 42-21; NDSU beat Samford 27-9; and Montana State beat William & Mary 55-7. Incarnate Word is the only lower-seeded team to advance past the quarterfinals, beating 2-seed Sacramento State 66-63 in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup to knock the Hornets out of contention.

One thing to watch from this week’s semifinal games: If both the Bison and Jackrabbits win, they will advance to play each other in the Playoffs for the fifth time in their programs’ history. North Dakota State is 4-0 in such meetings, although they have not met in the FCS Championship game.

MORE: Watch FCS Championship games live with fuboTV (free trial)

The Sporting News has everything you need to know about the semifinal games, including scores and TV information:

FCS playoff bracket 2022

Semifinals

4. Montana State vs. 1. South Dakota State

3. North Dakota State vs. 7. Incarnate Word

FCS football scores today

Friday, Dec. 16

Game Time (ET) TV channel Well. 7 Incarnate Word at No. 3 North Dakota State 7 p.m ESPN2, fuboTV

Saturday, Dec. 17

Game Time (ET) TV channel Well. 4 Montana State at No. 1 South Dakota State 4 p.m ESPN2, fuboTV

How to watch FCS playoff games

TV channel: ESPN family of networks

ESPN family of networks Live stream: ESPN app | fuboTV

FCS games will air on ESPN’s family of networks, with both semifinal games airing on ESPN2. Again, the two games will be split across two days, with No. 7 Incarnate Word taking is No. 3 North Dakota State on Saturday before No. 4 Montana State takes on South Dakota State on Saturday.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app and fuboTV, which offers a free trial.