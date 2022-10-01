FC Tucson’s Daniel Bedoya’s passion for soccer takes him to coaching

James Kelley Special to the Arizona Daily Star



FC Tucson midfielder Daniel Bedoya has developed into a dual threat, not only scoring but … coaching?

Bedoya, who was born in Medellin, Colombia, and moved to New York when he was 8, started coaching at the DV7 Soccer Academy — former Spain, FC Barcelona and NYCFC star David Villa’s academy. Bedoya coached 3-to-10-year-olds there.

In the Old Pueblo, Bedoya coaches alongside the FC Tucson staff at the Clinics they stage. He also helps translate Spanish.

“I like it, I think I’m very appreciative of the kids,” said Bedoya, who will lead FC Tucson into Saturday’s must-win match against Greenville Triumph SC in South Carolina. “I can teach them a lot of things I know, so just seeing them progress and be happy and just have fun, it makes me happy.”

Coach Jon Pearlman calls Bedoya “the nicest guy you’d ever want to meet.”

“He cares very much about his family,” Pearlman said. “Obviously, it’s hard for him to be away, he’s a New York kid through and through.”

Bedoya played at St. John’s University before joining the New York Red Bulls’ system. He signed with NYCFC before joining FC Tucson last season. He also played for the US U-14 and U-15 boys national teams.

“I feel like this year I’m able to show more of what I can do in both attacking and defensively,” Bedoya said. “I feel like the coaches trust me a lot more, obviously I’m 28 now, I’m one of the older guys, so they know they can trust me wherever they want to put me.”

After returning from injury Bedoya — who was selected to the USL League One Team of the Week — has helped FC Tucson to a five-match unbeaten streak that has included four wins. Bedoya Returns to the East Coast for Saturday’s match against Greenville. At 8-12-6, FC Tucson remains in the USL League One playoff hunt as the regular season winds down. The Triumph (11-8-8) are all but assured of a spot.

“Danny’s been excellent,” Pearlman said. “He’s had a couple of injuries, but his on-field performances in key moments have been great. He’s such a good playmaker for us and very important to us on dead balls as well. Yeah, he’s scored some critical goals on this run.”

Corner kicks

In addition to Bedoya, Merancio, defender Kaelon Fox and forward Louis Perez also made the USL League One Team of the Week.

FC Tucson’s Second Annual Hero Cup featuring the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department will take place at 1 pm Saturday at Kino North Grandstand. The match is free, with donations going to support the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona.

FC Tucson will host a watch party for the Greenville match at American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Avenue.

Saturday Who: FC Tucson (8-12-6) at Greenville Triumph (11-8-8) When: 4 pm Saturday Watch online: ESPN+/Hulu

FC Tucson’s playoff path FC Tucson finds itself on the cusp of the USL League One standings as the regular season winds down. The club can make the Playoffs this way: Step 1: Win its final four matches, starting with Saturday’s match against Greenville. Step 2: Hope that one of the following things happen: Union Omaha goes 0-2-1 or worse;

Greenville goes 0-2-1 or worse;

South Georgia goes 0-1-2 or worse;

Charlotte goes winless in her last three matches;

Chattanooga wins once in its last three matches.