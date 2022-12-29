FC Lorient vs Montpellier HSC: Free Live Stream Ligue 1 Soccer – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After the World Cup has come to an end, Ligue 1 soccer will pick back up this week continuing the season where it left off. The No. 5 team in the league, FC Lorient, will take on the No. 14 teams in the league, Montpellier HSC. FC Lorient has played 15 games this season and came away from the first half with 28 points. It sits two points behind Marseille and one point ahead of Monaco on the table. Lorient’s last league game ended in a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. After going up 1-0 in the fifth minute from Terem Moffi’s goal, the game went 82 minutes without another goal being scored. However, Strasbourg drew even in the 87th minute. Moffi leads the team in scoring with a whopping 10 goals in 13 starts this year.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs Montpellier HSC Today:

Game Date: December 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the FC Lorient vs Montpellier HSC game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Further down the table, Montpellier sits at No. 14. The team has 14 points through 15 games and a negative-five-goal differential halfway through the season. Montpellier drew Reims in the team’s last league game 1-1.

Sacha Delaye saved the one point for Montpellier after scoring in the 91st minute. Sepe Elye Wahi leads the team in scoring from the forward position with six goals in 14 starts. Teji Savanier follows him with four goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.