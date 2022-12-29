FC Lorient vs Montpellier HSC: Free Live Stream Ligue 1 Soccer – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After the World Cup has come to an end, Ligue 1 soccer will pick back up this week continuing the season where it left off. The No. 5 team in the league, FC Lorient, will take on the No. 14 teams in the league, Montpellier HSC. FC Lorient has played 15 games this season and came away from the first half with 28 points. It sits two points behind Marseille and one point ahead of Monaco on the table. Lorient’s last league game ended in a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. After going up 1-0 in the fifth minute from Terem Moffi’s goal, the game went 82 minutes without another goal being scored. However, Strasbourg drew even in the 87th minute. Moffi leads the team in scoring with a whopping 10 goals in 13 starts this year.

.

