FC Juarez vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Club Tijuana de Caliente will meet FC Juarez on Saturday, January 14 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez starts at 8:10 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. With zero points, FC Juarez is 15th in the league table. Club Tijuana de Caliente has one point, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

FC Juarez and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

FC Juarez scored 0.6 goals per match last season (18th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente conceded 1.5 (13th).

Club Tijuana de Caliente was 17th in Liga MX offensively last season (0.8 goals per match), and FC Juarez was 16th defensively (1.6).

FC Juarez was 18th in the league in goal differential last season at -18.

Club Tijuana de Caliente was 16th in the league in goal differential last season at -12.

FC Juarez Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2023 Pumas UNAM L 2-1 Away 1/14/2023 Club Tijuana de Caliente – Mold 1/22/2023 CF Pachuca – Away 1/28/2023 Guadalajara Chivas – Mold 2/3/2023 Mazatlan FC – Away

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule