FC Dallas Signs Paxton Pomykal to New Contract

FC Dallas Homegrown Paxton Pomykal has signed a new four-year contract with a club option for the 2027 season, the club announced today.

The news came on the heels of Pomykal earning a call-up to the United States Men’s National team’s January camp.

The 23-year-old signs a new deal following his most productive professional season. Pomykal played a career-high 35 MLS games during the 2022 season, which included 31 starts and two playoff matches. The Dallas native also recorded five assists in 2,449 minutes last year. Pomykal has made 102 regular season appearances, scoring four goals with 12 assists over his FC Dallas career.

“It feels good,” Paxton Pomykal said in a written press release. “I love being here. With Nico and the rest of the guys, we’re starting something special and I want to be a part of that. That’s why I’m looking forward to the next few years here and bringing titles home.”

Quick Take

I think saying it is well-deserved is a bit of an understatement. Pomykal showed us the flashes of the type of player we thought he could develop into last season. He was finally healthy enough to last a full season, and the production rate only improved. I would imagine if he can play in the number of games he did in 2022 this season, we could see him get closer to double-digit assists.

In 2022, he earned $700k, so this new contract will likely see him get a healthy bump in pay. There is no word yet on if the club used any allocation money to help give him this new contract, but it is good to see them put more faith in the guy as he comes off a strong 2022 campaign.