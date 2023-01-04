FC Cincinnati Legends reunite for The Soccer Tournament, $1M Prize

Some of the biggest names in FC Cincinnati club history are getting back together to chase a $1 million prize.

The first-ever edition of The Soccer Tournament, a winner-take-all, seven-versus-seven tournament running June 1-4, will feature Nati SC, which will be comprised of some of FC Cincinnati’s early heroes.

University of Cincinnati alum and local entrepreneur Michael Millay, a member of the Inaugural FC Cincinnati team in 2016, is heading the project as the team’s general manager while MLS Cup winner, fellow UC alum and one-time FCC player Omar Cummings will serve as head coach.

Nati SC’s roster will include Millay, Andrew Wiedeman (2016-17), Francisco Narbon (2016-17), goalkeeper Dallas Jaye (2016-17), midfielder Kenney Walker (2016-18), Corben Bone (2016-19), Jimmy McLaughlin (2016-2020), and defender Matt Bahner (2017-18).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button