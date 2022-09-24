FC Buzz Weekend of Arts and Culture September 23-25

A Tour and Taste of Wall Street in Historic Norwalk

Sunday, Sept 25, 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Norwalk is the place to be as the Norwalk Preservation Trust takes you on a two-hour Architectural and historical walking tour of the Wall Street Historic District in. The experience includes a one-hour, festive tasting reception featuring the best of local restaurants at the Wall Street Theatre. Explore the past, present, and future of this vital, central district, in its architecture and in its history.

“Stamford Entertainment 150 Years” at Stamford History Center

Sunday, Sept 25, 1:30 – 4:30 pm

Celebrate the official opening of the history center with a new exhibition featuring a nostalgic collection of photographs, programs, memorabilia, posters and artifacts related to theater, film and other performing arts. This exhibit tells the rich history of Stamford’s public entertainment from the first mention of traveling shows and bands in the Stamford Advocate to the present. On view through June 2023.

“Seeing Beyond: The Works and Vision of HG Wells” at The Ridgefield Library

Sunday, Sept 25, 2:00 p.m

This special lecture by the senior associate Dean of Yale College, Dr. Mark Schenker, is the first event in the Library’s 2022 Scholarly Series. Dr. Schenker will discuss Well’s prominence as a forward-looking, even Prophetic social critic who foresaw the Advent of aircraft, tanks, space travel, nuclear weapons, satellite television and something resembling the World Wide Web.

Community Sing with Nick Page at First Church Congregational, Fairfield

Sunday, Sept 25, 4:00 pm

Performers AND audience raise Voices together and experience the Joy of folk songs, spirituals, work songs, Protest songs, and hymns. It’s a family-friendly event led by Nick Page, a Boston-based composer, conductor, author and song leader. Page works with children who have an inborn love of singing and he works with adults, many of whom have lost their love of singing a long time ago. His teacher workshops Foster creativity and compassion, making the emotions come alive.

Demetri Martin’s “I Feel Funny Tour” at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Sunday, Sept 25, 7:30 – 9:30 pm