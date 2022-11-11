FC Buzz Weekend Lineup of Arts and Culture November 11-13

“Subject Matter” at Metro Art Studios, Bridgeport

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, 10am-5pm

Miggs Burroughs curates a stunning new exhibit at the Crown Gallery with participating artists and several CAFC members: Sue Benton, Miggs Burroughs, Vince Calenzo, Erica Katz, and Jay Petrow. The work includes photography, painting, and mixed media, and is on view through January 6th. While you’re there, enjoy the Open Studios events as part of the Bridgeport Art Trail, including a body painting demo with Alicia Cobb and Storytelling with Denise Susalka on Saturday and a concert with The Alternate Routes on Sunday.

“DefineArt” at The Knowlton, Bridgeport

Saturday, November 12, 4-11:45pm

The first ever hybrid art and NFT exhibit in Connecticut! Over 6,000 square feet of pure artistic creativity will be on display, beginning with a Panel Discussion centered around traditional visual arts and the convergence of NFTs in the marketplace, followed by an exhibit of Contemporary Art and Photography, alongside Digital NFT Creations Minting Live. ‘Get Behind the Canvas’ with Art of Everyone and paint the First Ever Laser Guided NFT which will be “Minted” as an NFT Piece of Art. Wrap up the day with an After Party not to be missed!

“Absolute Queen” at Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport

Saturday, November 12, 5-8pm

Experience the hyper-realistic sights and sounds of Queen, filled with all of the many hits, Incredible vocals, stories about Queen and the songs, costume changes, and high energy sing along songs that will lift you off your seat.

“SPAG RIGHT NOW!” at St Philip Artists Guild, Norwalk

Saturday, November 12, 6:00 – 9:00pm

Norwalk’s St Philip Artists Guild (SPAG) brings you an exhibit featuring 22 artists participating in a pop up, one-night-only exhibition and open studios event, plus live music, silent auction, sips and nibbles.

Robert Klein at SHU Community Theatre, Fairfield