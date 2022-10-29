FC Buzz Weekend Lineup of Arts and Culture in Fairfield County October 28-30

Renaissance: The Legacy Tour 2022 at The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Friday, October 28, 8 p.m

Celebrate 75 years of the incredible voice of Annie Haslam. This group’s rich history dates back to 1969 and has spanned many decades and many genres, from folk to rock to full-scale symphonic collaboration. Their musical abilities are boundless and Haslam’s voice is one of the truly awe-inspiring in music.

WPKN’s Music Mash ’22 Record Fair at Read’s ArtSpace, Bridgeport

Saturday, October 29, 8 am – 6 pm

With more sizzle than traditional record fairs, this one presents vendors from all over New England selling vinyl LP’s, 45’s, CD’s and music collectibles. WPKN DJ’s will be spinning music from various genres on the hour. This event debuts The Eric Cocks CD Collection and WPKN will also have a new collection of vinyl LP’s and WPKN merch. Urban Taqo, Berlinetta Brewing and Two Roads Brewing will be on site to enhance the day.

Boo at the Zoo! at Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Saturday, October 29, 11 am – 3 pm,

A spooktacular afternoon of seasonal delights, guaranteed to delight and frighten all those who pass through. Dress up in your Halloween costume and join the party! A fun afternoon of cool critters, and family memories, and an evening of spooky animal talks – and a DJ.

“Autumn Refrain.” at The Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield

Saturday, October 29, 2-4:30 pm

A perfect Autumn opening reception for painter/printmaker Roberta Shea whose prints and paintings feature vividly hued and highly-textured seasonal changes in trees and nature. The reception includes an urban forestry and climate change talk prior to the reception by Dr. Danica Doroski, Urban Forestry Coordinator for the State of Connecticut. Registration required.

RSO Quartet in Concert by the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra at The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield

Saturday, October 29, 6 p.m

Soak up the arts through all the Senses as two Cultural Alliance members come together inspired by the exhibit “52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone” at The Aldrich. The Quartet features violinists Jorge Avilia and Mialtin Zhezha, violist Suzanne Corey-Sahlin, and cellist Nick Hardie. A limited, seated performance held in the beautiful setting of the Museum’s galleries.