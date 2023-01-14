FC Buzz MLK Weekend Lineup of Arts and Culture in Fairfield County

17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at Westport Country Playhouse

Sunday, January 15, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

It’s an afternoon of Celebration and reflection honoring the life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westport’s Celebration has been extended to three days and will culminate in a keynote address by author, creative artist, filmmaker, playwright, and multi-dimensional performance artist Junauda Petrus. Petrus’ work centers around Black wildness, laughter, futurism, Ancestral healing, sweetness, spectacle, and shimmer. Copies of her book The Stars and the Blackness Between Them, will be available for purchase on-site, with Petrus signing copies after her address. The program will also include a dance performance by students from the Regional Center for the Arts.

Community Day: All Together Now at the Fairfield Museum

Monday, January 16, 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by joining local author, illustrator, and Cultural Alliance member Lizzy Rockwell for a special Celebration of joy, friendship, and community action, inspired by her book The All-Together Quilt (winner of the 2021 Connecticut Book Award). Enjoy hands-on activities such as designing a paper quilt block, hand sewing with felt, and a quilting bee. Visitors can also explore the new exhibition “The Social History of Quilts.”

Connect-Us: Bridgeport Has A Dream at Klein Memorial Auditorium, Bridgeport

Monday, January 16, 1:30 – 3:00 pm

All are invited to a free, youth-led cultural celebration of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., sponsored by Connect-Us. This show features 100 performers made up of a multi-racial, multi-generational cast. Through song, rap, dance, and poetry, they will pay tribute to Dr. King and celebrate his life.

