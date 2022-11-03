FC Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement From Soccer

Gerard Pique is hanging up his cleats.

The FC Barcelona player, 35, announced on Nov. 3 that he’s retiring from soccer, noting that the team’s LaLiga match against UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his last at his home stadium Spotify Camp Nou.

In a video message announcing his decision to step away from the sport, Piqué addressed recent Rumors about him. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me,” he said. “Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me.”

The athlete noted he’s “always been a Barca fan” throughout his life. “I was born in a football-loving family of Barca fans,” he continued. “From a very young age, I didn’t want to become a football player. I wanted to be a Barca player.”

Piqué’s journey to that goal began 25 years ago when he joined the club’s youth team U12 B at age 10, his FC Barcelona bio noted, with him advancing through the different levels over the years. In 2004, the defender joined Manchester United FC in England. Four years later—which included being loaned to Spain’s Real Zaragoza—Piqué returned to his home city to play for FC Barcelona. He’s played there ever since and has helped his team win numerous honors, including three UEFA Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.