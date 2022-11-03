FC Barcelona 34-29 Nantes: Still top

FC Barcelona have won again in the EHF Champions League, but had to fight for it against a stolid Nantes side in a game that wasn’t decided until the final minutes. The result leaves the Catalans as Outright leaders with a 100 per cent record

With Valero Rivera standing out for the French side, Barça weren’t ahead until the 12th minute, but Nantes were back in the lead by the break, with their keeper Viktor Hallgrimsson Proving a very difficult man to beat.

Things remained tight after the restart, with Nantes generally enjoying the slightest of leads. But towards the climax, Barça improved considerably in defense and that proved to be the key, led by six-goal Fabregas, the Blaugrana suddenly found the Accelerator in the final minutes and ended up winning by five.

MATCH STATS

Barcelona: Nielsen (-), Janc (5), Mem (3), Fábregas (6), Thiagus Petrus (-), N’ Guessan (5), Wanne (3),, Pérez de Vargas, Cindric (3), Aleix Gómez (3), Carlsbogard (1), Melvyn Richardson (3), Aitor Ariño (1), Lángaro (-) & Frade (1).

Nantes: Hallgrimsson (-), Odriozola (2), Maqueda (1), Toto (1) De la Breteche (2), Cavalcanti (1), Valero Rivera (5), Briet (8), Marchán (-), Persson (5) ), Shkurinski (2), Damatrin (1), Portela (-) & Monar (1).

Periods: 2-3, 4-5, 8-6, 11-9, 12-13, 16-17 (HT), 20-20, 21-23, 26-25, 29-27, 31-28 and 34-29 (FT).

Referee: Duarte Santos & Ricardo Fonseca.