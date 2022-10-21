FBS-versus-FCS games are important for everyone in football. Here’s why.

Josh Heupel has never coached at the non-FBS level, but he knows more than most about the challenges of life at the less-prestigious levels of college football.

Heupel, for one, began his college playing career at FCS Weber State in Utah before transferring to Snow College in Utah and then transferring to Oklahoma, where he became a national Champion and a Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback for the Sooners.

Well before that, though, Heupel knew all about life on college football’s smaller stages.

His father, Ken Heupel, spent 27 years as a Coach at the non-Division I level, Mostly at Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Tennessee football Coach Josh Heupel

So, yes, Heupel knows what it’s like for programs that aren’t housed in extravagant facilities and clothed in the latest shiny Nike Elite gear. He knows how things are for most of the college sports world, where you’re stretching every dollar just to make sure you can fund scholarships for players and livable wages for assistant coaches.

That’s why Heupel is 100 percent in favor of FBS programs being allowed to play one FCS program per year and give it a check that will go a long way toward funding athletics at that smaller school.

Fans don’t love games like this Saturday’s between Tennessee (ranked No. 3 in the FBS Associated Press poll) and in-state foe UT Martin (ranked No. 14 in the FCS coaches’ poll). Heupel and others in the football world know the purpose they serve, though.

“I do think it’s important, having been around the game with my dad at a small college, having been at an FCS school,” Heupel said after the Vols’ Thursday morning practice at Haslam Field. “These games support their football department, but in some ways support their entire Athletic department as it continues to trickle down. I think it’s important that these games are played. I think it speaks to the healthiness of football on all levels.

“I think that’s really important, that we balance all those things as we continue to move forward.”

Longtime UT Martin Coach Jason Simpson took it a step further, saying the global health of football in some ways could be hurt if games like Saturdays were outlawed.

Simpson’s Logic isn’t impossible to follow. Far from it. He and Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher and many others agree on the matter.

The money UT Martin makes from playing one or two FBS opponents per season helps the Skyhawks keep the lights on, and Martin isn’t too proud to admit that. But he’s also proud that he and other FCS coaches get to help thousands of young football players — and young men and women in other sports — earn college educations that could benefit their families for generations.

On a smaller level, Simpson said this weekend’s trip to play in Neyland Stadium is probably a lifelong dream for some of his players — even Simpson’s own son, former five-star quarterback prospect Ty Simpson, grew up a Tennessee fan but is now a freshman at Alabama. Most of those players probably didn’t grow up dreaming of playing at UT Martin, and Simpson is well aware of that, but getting to play in places like Neyland while also getting to play for conference and national championships at the FCS level is a heck of a consolation prize, to say nothing of the college education that comes with it.

UT Martin football Coach Jason Simpson

“I’ve talked about this for years, and there’s several coaches I’ve had this conversation with,” Simpson said earlier this week. “Of course, when Jimbo Fisher’s son played here, we had this conversation, and I appreciated his take on it. We saw it from the same way. If you take away these games, obviously, No. 1, financially, this is big. We played Boise State (in September), and now going into Knoxville to play this week, financially, all the other non-revenue sports here on our campus, it provides them opportunities. And obviously it helps our budget, as well, in our football program. So, you know, if they went to that 10-game SEC schedule or 10-game FBS or Power-5, you’d possibly be eliminating opportunities at non-Power-5, or your mid-majors, or down to FCS, you’d be eliminating opportunities for guys to get scholarships to come play fine football.

“Maybe in high school, if there’s not those opportunities to get a Scholarship to play college football, maybe guys go turn and play other sports. Then, before you know it, you look over a 10-year period, and you’ve got a lot less guys playing football, and a lot less opportunities and Lessons that young men are able to learn and take back to their communities and become good husbands and community members.”

Tennessee and UT Martin are set to kick at noon Eastern on Saturday in a game that will be broadcast by SEC Network.