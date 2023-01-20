Fayetteville Stingers basketball announces 2023 schedule, final tryout

The Fayetteville Stingers will begin their inaugural season in The Basketball League on March 3 in Raleigh, with a home opener at the Crown Arena scheduled for March 10 against the Central Florida Force.

Fayetteville’s newest pro franchise released its 2023 season schedule and introduced head Coach Robert Brickey and Assistant Don Gardner in a press conference held at the Crown Coliseum on Tuesday.

“For the youth who want to play pro basketball, they get to see it live and direct right here in their backyard. That’s one of the things I’m more excited about. It gives motivation and vision to the dream to one day accomplish that goal that some of these kids have,” said Brickey, an EE Smith alum who played for Coach Ike Walker in high school and then Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.

