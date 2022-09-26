Fayetteville soccer splits with Felicity

Fayetteville soccer traveled south for a pair of early-morning non-league matchups in Felicity on Saturday, September 18.

The Rockets emerged with a split decision as the boys’ team fell to the host Cardinals 2-1. The Fayetteville girls team closed out the doubleheader with a 3-2 win.

In the boys’ game, neither team found the back of the net for the first 15 minutes. Eli Taylor changed that with a goal to put the host Cardinals on top 1-0 at halftime.

Taylor struck again in the second minute of the first half to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Fayetteville’s Teegan Doughman cut the deficit in half in the 26th minute of the second half, finding some space to rip a shot past the Felicity keeper.

The Rockets kept pressing and were almost rewarded for their effort in the final minute. One of the team’s final two shots sailed high while the second was saved by the Felicity goalkeeper to seal the Cardinals’ 2-1 win.

“We played hard, but at the end we got tired,” Fayetteville senior Jonas Jakeway said. “I’m proud of everyone. We had a chance at the end, we just missed…We had a lot of heart.”

The girls then took the field right after. Fayetteville hit the post in the 18th minute from a tough angle. The ensuing rebound was cleared. Later in the half, the Lady Rockets drew a corner but that chance was also snuffed out by the Felicity defense. The game went into Halftime scoreless.

It didn’t stay that way for long in the second half. Lilly Carlier ripped a shot that was saved but deflected away from the goalkeeper. She put that deflection into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

“We came out stronger, created more opportunities to score,” Fayetteville head Coach Jose Lara said. “More passing, more connecting. We’re working on that every day.”

Felicity tied things up in the eighth minute. Courtney Northern scored on a penalty kick to give the Lady Cardinals their first point of the game.

Fayetteville had a chance to jump back ahead on a penalty of their own two minutes later, but the shot was saved. In the 27th minute, Cassidy Feldhaus scored on a penalty shot to put the Lady Rockets back on top 2-1.

Carlier added a second goal in the 37th minute, collecting a throw near midfield and dribbling all the way into the box. Her shot deflected off the diving goalkeeper and into the net for a 3-1 advantage.

That goal would prove to be the deciding score. Felicity’s Briston Terry added a tally with 29 seconds remaining for the games’ final score.

“If you don’t finish those chances to score, you can lose or tie the game,” Lara said. “They scored in the last minute. We need to finish.”

Carlier had two goals for the Lady Rockets. Feldhaus tallied a goal and an assist. Avery Jakeway had an assist for the Lady Rockets.

Lilee Coffman had 15 saves for the Lady Rockets.

“My Defenders are working hard,” Lara said. “They’re playing hard. We’re working on clearing and winning the ball in the air but they play hard and that’s what I want.”

Fayetteville’s boys team is currently 7-6 overall, 3-2 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. The team is off for the Brown County Fair before visiting Ripley on Wednesday, October 5.

The Lady Rockets are 4-6-1 overall. Like the boys’ team, they are not currently scheduled to return to the field until the trip to Ripley on October 5.