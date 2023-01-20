Fayetteville snow golf tournament postponed to Feb. 5 – Eagle News Online

FAYETTEVILLE — The second annual CNY Snolf Tournament taking place at Lyndon Golf Course in Fayetteville has been postponed to Sunday, Feb. 5.

The nine-hole event was originally scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 22 at the golf course at 7054 E. Genesee St.

It will be presented by Town of Cicero Councilor Mike Becallo and the operators of main Sponsor Cafe 119, Carolanne and Charles Porto.

In Collaboration with the Cicero Police Department and its chief Steve Rotunno, the organizers intend to use the entirety of the proceeds from the upcoming event to pay energy bills for selected area residents, thus keeping them warm through the winter.

Registration is at 10 am the day of the event. The cost is $100 per person and $400 for a team, but stand-alone players will be grouped in with others to create a team of four.

The admission fee covers the round of snolf—or snow golf—as well as coffee, hot chocolate, doughnuts, breakfast bars, cookies and hot toddies along with a reception to follow.

Participants who are named as members of the best team, the Winner of the closest-to-the-pin competition, and the best dressed in attendance will be awarded cash prizes.

Checks for the tournament are to be made payable to the Portos/Cafe 119 at 119 E. Seneca St., Manlius, NY with “CNY SNOLF Tournament 2023” written in the memo line.

To register by phone call Carolanne Porto at 315-420-8424.