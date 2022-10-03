Fayetteville seeks artists for projects at Lower Ramble

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan speaks during a ceremony celebrating the opening of the Lower Ramble on Sept. 8, 2022. (City of Fayetteville)

City officials are asking artists to help activate the Lower Ramble by hosting performances, classes, installations or other activities in the recently opened public space near downtown Fayetteville.

Artists will be paid $500 for the work, and additional funding is available for supplies, according to a news release. Projects should be scheduled in October, November or December.

Submissions will be considered from all disciplines, but officials said they are particularly interested in projects in the following categories:

Performance/Music – Music, theatre, dance, storytelling, soundscapes, pop-up performances, happenings, etc.

Education – Interactive or participatory projects

Visual Art – Painting, sculpture, collage, digital. fabric arts, kinetic, etc.

Wellness/Fitness – Yoga, meditation, tai chi, etc.

From the city:

The goal of activations in the Lower Ramble is to activate the public space and provide an element of surprise and whimsy for visitors while highlighting the breadth of Fayetteville’s artistic community. These projects will occur throughout the Fay Jones Woods and West Ave. in Unexpected locations, allowing visitors to be surprised by an unanticipated performance or artistic moment and offering the opportunity to pause and enjoy while traversing between destinations.

The call for proposals is open to all residents, artists and artist teams, including high school and university students. For more information and full application instructions, visit the project website.

Lower Ramble photos

(Todd Gill, Fayetteville Flyer)

(Todd Gill, Fayetteville Flyer)

(Todd Gill, Fayetteville Flyer)

(Todd Gill, Fayetteville Flyer)