Fayetteville panel Researching ‘percent for arts’ program; hopes to bring proposal to City Council

FAYETTEVILLE — A resident-led panel in Fayetteville wants to ensure art is meaningfully integrated into city projects, not just added as a cherry on top.

The city’s Arts Council is working on a proposal commonly referred to in municipal governments as “percent for the arts.”

The concept would dedicate a certain percentage of the budget for a capital project done by the city towards creating public art. City projects could include buildings, roads, trails, water quality measures or any other appropriate capital work.

Revenue for general capital projects comes from 40% of a 1-cent city sales tax. Voters in 2019 also approved bond issues for millions of dollars’ worth of capital projects.

Several cities, such as Fort Collins, Colo.; Lawrence, Kan.; and Asheville, NC; have enacted percent for the arts programs. Philadelphia adopted the first such program in the United States in 1959, according to information compiled by Joanna Bell, Fayetteville’s arts and culture director.

Percent for the arts programs generally have three components, Bell said. Dedicating a portion of a city project’s budget for artistic elements is one. Cities also generally budget money to participate in arts and culture organizations. Additionally, they usually provide some kind of support to individual artists, she said.

The city has included arts components in its capital projects for years, but largely on an individual basis, not as part of a formal plan, Bell said. A percent for the arts policy would commit dollars for an artistic component to every eligible capital project, she said.

The Arts Council is working on presenting a resolution of intent for the City Council to consider that would greenlight development of a percentage for the arts ordinance. Bell and Arts Council members are researching what other cities have done to incorporate into Fayetteville’s proposal.

Exploring a percent for art program is included in the Rogers Cultural Plan adopted in spring. The program is listed among long-term goals in the plan to help encourage investment in public art in city building and infrastructure projects.

Rogers is not actively working on creating a percentage for art program, said John McCurdy, the city’s director of community development.

Rogers already incorporates art elements into its capital projects, such as Railyard Park or hiring artists and landscape architects to beautify the centers of roundabouts, McCurdy used as examples.

“I don’t like the idea of, by ordinance, tying up a certain percentage of tax money to go to that type of program,” he said. “I’d rather have the flexibility.”