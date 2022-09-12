Fayetteville-Manlius girls volleyball wins own tournament – ​​Eagle News Online

ONONDAGA COUNTY – With a little help from others, the Fayetteville-Manilus girls volleyball team put an end to Baldiwnsville’s long reign atop the Section III Class AA ranks.

Staying there won’t be easy for the Hornets, who would test themselves in a big way during their home tournament played last Saturday following a season-opening sweep of Henninger.

The 25-8, 25-7, 25-10 win over the Black Knights included Zoe Myint getting 15 assists and Ava Zerrillo 11 assists to go with her four aces. Rebekah Beasley had three aces, equaling Myint, as she and Kalyna Dannenberg both earned four kills.

Then, in the Hornets Nest Invitational, FM beat the field, not dropping any of the 14 sets it played while it swept West Genesee in the semifinals and topped Westhill 25-15, 28-26 in the Championship round.

Jamesville-DeWittwho was also in F-M’s tournament, started out playing reigning Sectional Class A Champion Fulton, who already had impressive sweeps of Westhill and Marcellus in his Ledger this season.

And the Red Rams discovered just how tough the Red Raiders were, falling by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-21. In defeat, Cadence Milligan had 21 assists, with Claire Trevisani getting seven kills and Aaliyah Anderson six kills.

Katherine DeForest and Sophia Zoghby had four kills apiece. Natalie Frost led Fulton with 11 kills, while Sydney Sachel had 18 assists, Bella Bogardus 12 digs and Ella Parkhurst 11 digs.

That same night, Bishop Grimes made its season debut against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown. After dropping the first set 25-22, the Cobras took over, beating the Rebels 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15 in the next three sets.

Avery Burnette, with eight kills, and Hannah Kinne, with seven kills, led a well-balanced Grimes front line. Remy Cleland had five kills, as did Tori Coppola, who dished out 25 assists as she and Cleland both had 10 digs and Tori Sikorski got nine digs.

JD would join FM at the Hornets’ tournament before going to Auburn and Oswego along with a tournament this Saturday at Central Square.