Fayetteville Film Fest to host film series at Walton Arts Center – Fayetteville Flyer

((Courtesy graphic)

Who’s ready for a movie night? Check that, who’s ready for four movie nights?

Walton Arts Center officials recently announced a partnership with Fayetteville Film Festival to bring four evenings of films to Baum Walker Hall in 2023 as part of a new film series.

The four themed events, created to highlight diversity in cinema, will kick off with an evening of Indie Films from Central and South America in January, followed by an Arkansas Filmmakers showcase in March, an Artosphere-themed indie film night in May, and a Pride Showcase in June.

Titles and dates for each event are listed below.

The Films were selected by Fayetteville Film Fest, and will include a variety of formats including documentary, short, animated, and narrative films. Each evening will be screened in two blocks with a brief intermission, officials said, creating “a two-hour mini film festival” for each event.

Tickets to the film showcase events are $15 (plus fees), and are on sale now at waltonartscenter.org.

Indie Films Central and South America

Friday, Jan. 13 | 8 p.m

House by Hannah Martinez

Grilled Queso directed by Sergio Muñoz Ezquer

Síon Papí directed by Anne Fernandez

Taquito Patrol directed by Thomas Pallier

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase

Saturday, March 11 | 8 p.m

Lemniscate directed by Chuck Mere

Flight directed by Tyler Horne

Double Trouble directed by Levi Matthew Smith and Blake Dean Allen

For a Few Dollars Fewer directed by Nick Loper

Banana Triangle Six directed by Marc E. Crandall

Boppy directed by Ethan Gueck

Pomegranate directed by Molly Wheat

Indie Films Artosphere

Friday, May 12 | 8 p.m

Pili Ka Mo’o directed by Justyn Ah Chong

To the Bone directed by Andy Sarjahani

Diiyeghan directed by Princess Daazhrai Johnson

The Sprayer directed by Farnoosh Abedi

The Misanthrope directed by Andy Kastelic

Rain directed by Mahdi Barqzadegan

Heal the River directed by Paulina Sobczak

Psychogeography of Mourning directed by Shayna Connelly

Flyover directed by Brian White

Opening directed by Mykhailo Bogdanov

Pride Showcase

Thursday, June 22 | 8 p.m

CRUSH directed by Hunter R. Adams

The Bag directed by Sam Azghandi

Class Transitions directed by Em K Shapiro

Sacrament directed by Josh Eliot

Kind Eyes directed by Casey L. Floyd

Beautiful People directed by Shane White