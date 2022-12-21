Fayetteville Film Fest to host film series at Walton Arts Center – Fayetteville Flyer
Who’s ready for a movie night? Check that, who’s ready for four movie nights?
Walton Arts Center officials recently announced a partnership with Fayetteville Film Festival to bring four evenings of films to Baum Walker Hall in 2023 as part of a new film series.
The four themed events, created to highlight diversity in cinema, will kick off with an evening of Indie Films from Central and South America in January, followed by an Arkansas Filmmakers showcase in March, an Artosphere-themed indie film night in May, and a Pride Showcase in June.
Titles and dates for each event are listed below.
The Films were selected by Fayetteville Film Fest, and will include a variety of formats including documentary, short, animated, and narrative films. Each evening will be screened in two blocks with a brief intermission, officials said, creating “a two-hour mini film festival” for each event.
Tickets to the film showcase events are $15 (plus fees), and are on sale now at waltonartscenter.org.
Indie Films Central and South America
Friday, Jan. 13 | 8 p.m
House by Hannah Martinez
Grilled Queso directed by Sergio Muñoz Ezquer
Síon Papí directed by Anne Fernandez
Taquito Patrol directed by Thomas Pallier
Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase
Saturday, March 11 | 8 p.m
Lemniscate directed by Chuck Mere
Flight directed by Tyler Horne
Double Trouble directed by Levi Matthew Smith and Blake Dean Allen
For a Few Dollars Fewer directed by Nick Loper
Banana Triangle Six directed by Marc E. Crandall
Boppy directed by Ethan Gueck
Pomegranate directed by Molly Wheat
Indie Films Artosphere
Friday, May 12 | 8 p.m
Pili Ka Mo’o directed by Justyn Ah Chong
To the Bone directed by Andy Sarjahani
Diiyeghan directed by Princess Daazhrai Johnson
The Sprayer directed by Farnoosh Abedi
The Misanthrope directed by Andy Kastelic
Rain directed by Mahdi Barqzadegan
Heal the River directed by Paulina Sobczak
Psychogeography of Mourning directed by Shayna Connelly
Flyover directed by Brian White
Opening directed by Mykhailo Bogdanov
Pride Showcase
Thursday, June 22 | 8 p.m
CRUSH directed by Hunter R. Adams
The Bag directed by Sam Azghandi
Class Transitions directed by Em K Shapiro
Sacrament directed by Josh Eliot
Kind Eyes directed by Casey L. Floyd
Beautiful People directed by Shane White