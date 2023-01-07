Fayette Humane Society’s 3rd Annual FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Tournament

The Fayette Humane Society (FHS) is hosting its 3rd Annual FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Tournament at the Braelinn Golf Club in Peachtree City on April 14, 2023. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 10:00 am to raise funds for the care and comfort of over 2,500 needy animals throughout the year.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $125 per golfer, which covers a cart and green fee, lunch, refreshments, a goody bag, a commemorative digital photo, prizes and more. Raffle tickets and Mulligans will be available on the day of the event. There will also be special appearances by adoptable pets and baby farm animals to cheer on the players.

“We invite all animal-lovers to spend a day on the course and support this amazing cause,” says Kimberly Castaneda, who co-chairs the tournament with FHS Board Member Penny Molis. “With the generosity of our players, sponsors and volunteers, we raised $30,000 last year, and we’re looking forward to another successful event this year.”

As always, 100% of proceeds from the tournament will be used to fund the FHS Spay and neuter program and to pay for vaccinations and medical treatments of animals in its care. Incorporated in 1973, the FHS is the oldest nonprofit humane organization in Fayette County, and it is staffed entirely by volunteers. It does not have a shelter, so all of its rescued animals live in temporary Foster homes until they are adopted.

Not a golfer? Or interested in additional ways to support the event? Donations are currently being accepted for raffle prizes, and a variety of sponsorships are available from $225 to $5,000 that offer valuable exposure for businesses.

For more information on the event, or to register and sponsor online, visit the FHS website at www.fayettehumane.org.