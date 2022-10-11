Favorites to win Evansville-area sectionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — This volleyball season has been filled with exciting moments and unforgettable finishes.

The real fun starts this week with the Indiana High School Athletic Association Sectional round. Although the tournament officially starts Tuesday, most area teams begin their postseason dreams on Thursday. Will one (or more) make it to Worthen Arena in Muncie?

We’ll find out in the coming weeks. For now, let’s take a look at the favorites across Southwestern Indiana.

Class 4A at Jasper

Favourites: Castle (29-4)

The Defending Class 4A runner-up Knights may be just as good as they were last year. Their only losses of the season so far have come at neutral sites. Castle players have been at or near the top of almost every major statistical volleyball category in the SIAC. Katie Kopshever (376 kills) and Bre Lane (790 assists) are the conference leaders in their respective categories.

Tecumseh's Bri Marx (13) has her hit blocked by Castle's Olivia Evans (6) and Katie Kopshever (2) during their match at Castle High School Wednesday night, Sept. 28, 2022.

Contenders: Reitz (26-4)

Karlye Schippert (331 kills, 165 digs), Caycee Small (336 digs), and Zoie Bateman (184 kills) highlight a talented senior class that has made its impact for Reitz all season long. The Panthers’ path to the Championship will run through Castle should they win their opening-round match against Central.

Sleeper: Jasper (19-12), North (17-13)

The Huskies are fast and physical. Alyssa Wilke (207 digs, 119 kills) and Elsie McCutchan (422 digs) are a couple of names to watch. However, their home results (7-2) fare a lot better than on the road (8-7). Meanwhile, the Wildcats have Carlee Rogers (203 kills) and Maria Buechler (282 digs) helping to lead the way for another talented team.

North's Alyssa Wilke (13) sets the ball for a teammate as the North Lady Huskies take on the Reitz Lady Panthers at North High School in Evansville, Ind., Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021.

Class 3A at Vincennes Lincoln

Favourites: Barr-Reeve (30-1)

The Vikings have won 22 straight matches for a reason. They have a high-energy team and don’t make many mistakes with the ball in their hands. They Rally to keep plays alive and can block passes at the net. That’s why Barr-Reeve is a heavy favorite to win its sixth straight Sectional title. Dylan DeCoursey (286 kills, 144 digs) and Addison Jones (244 kills) are a couple of players to watch.

Contenders: Heritage Hills (19-12)

As the only team to receive a bye, there’s a good chance Heritage Hills will land back in the Sectional championship. The Patriots have looked like one of the stronger area teams with Avery Vinson’s 728 assists, Olivia Susnjara’s 452 digs and Savannah Gogel’s 324 kills all near the top of the PAC.

Sleeper: Southridge (11-16)

The Raiders have a possible matchup with Barr-Reeve, who have swept their last two meetings. Still, their draw was a little more favorable than others. They also have a dynamic player in Bailey Kuesch, who leads the team in kills (294) and digs (277).

