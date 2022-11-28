Fausto restaurant at Contemporary Arts Center is closing

Fausto, a California-style restaurant in the Contemporary Arts Center, is closing.

A newsletter announced the closure Monday morning. The restaurant’s last day of service will be Dec. 22, and will include a Farewell dinner party to say thank you to its Downtown patrons. It will be open 10:30 am to 2:30 pm Monday through Friday until its closure.

“In the end, we can say we made it three very beautiful, and crazy years. We hope you all also remember Fausto for what it served, for its ethos, and why it was here to begin with. We love you, Cincinnati, and we love all of you that have supported us. We know who you are, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” owners Tony and Austin Ferrari and head chef Phil Gentry wrote in the newsletter.

