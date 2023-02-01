FAU lands OT Chrisdasson Saint-Jean

FAU lands former West Virginia commit

Evans Offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has signed with FAU.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Saint-Jean was committed to West Virginia for nearly two months before decommitting on Jan. 18.

Saint-Jean also had offers from Colorado, Penn State, Purdue and others. They took official visits to FAU, Colorado and Purdue in January.

FAU now has signed four offensive linemen in this class and landed another in the transfer portal. IMG Offensive lineman Jordan Church signed with the Owls during the early signing period.

Stay tuned to the USA Today Florida Network blog for updates

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and the USA Today Florida Network will have the state covered from coast to coast.

Most of the top players in the state put pen to paper during the early signing period, but there are some big names to watch.

Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain and Milton wide receiver Raymond Cottrell both flipped their commitments since December and are expected to make things official Wednesday. McClain is committed to Colorado and new Coach Deion Sanders; Cottrell is committed to Texas A&M.

Lake Brantley twin linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris, Miami Norland all-American running back Javin Simpkins and IMG wide receiver Devin Hyatt are among the top uncommitted players.

Until letters of intent start coming in, here are some of the storylines to watch.

More:Recruiting: 5 Burning questions heading into National Signing Day

More:Recruiting: Who are the top unsigned players heading into national signing day?

More:NIL Q&A: What’s next in light of the Jaden Rashada situation at Florida?

More:Recruiting Q&A: What’s next for Colorado commit Cormani McClain and Coach Prime?

More:Recruiting in Florida: Best in class Awards from the early signing period

More:Recruiting: Drafting 2 dream teams from Florida’s top 2023 football prospects