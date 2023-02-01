FAU lands OT Chrisdasson Saint-Jean

Evans Offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has signed with FAU.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Saint-Jean was committed to West Virginia for nearly two months before decommitting on Jan. 18.

