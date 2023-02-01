FAU basketball could face No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament bracket

Florida Atlantic has been to one NCAA Tournament in its 30-year history, which came more than two decades ago.

That drought could be coming to an end.

FAU, ranked 19th in the Associated Press poll, has the nation’s longest winning streak at 20 games and its 21-1 record ties unanimous No. 1 Purdue for the best in the country.

That resume has the Owls as a No. 9 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology.

Of course, the Owls have a lot of work to do to maintain that status with nine regular season games remaining ahead of the Conference USA tournament.

Lunardi says FAU is the kind of 8/9 team that “no No. 1 seed wants to see.”

The projection has FAU facing No. 8 Clemson in the East Regional, the Winner facing No. 1 seed Tennessee.

FAU had never been ranked until two weeks ago and has moved from No. 24 to 21st to No. 19. The Owls Lone trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2002 under Coach Sidney Greene when it won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. FAU was a 15 seed and lost to second-seeded Alabama, 86-78.

Tom D’Angelo is the senior sports columnist for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at [email protected]