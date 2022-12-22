Fasten Your Seat Belt, Air Force Juan Is Ready For Take Off

Purata made his debut in a bittersweet moment. Just a couple of weeks after arriving the defender was subbed on in the 67th minute of the match against Austin FC. Atlanta was down by three at home and the team needed to tighten up the defense. The juxtaposition of such a high moment like making your debut and the low of losing at home was a tough balance for Purata.

“Yes, it was a tough moment,” Purata recalled. “I think the team was going through a lot of ups and downs. I think in that game, how do I explain it? We hit rock bottom. It was our lowest point, losing 3-0 at home. It was my first game, but I had two or three weeks working with the team, I had come to know them better and, honestly, it was painful. Entering [a match] already 3-0 down as a defender is hard, even more so at home in front of your fans, your people.”

“I really wanted to debut,” Purata continued. “So, in that regard I was happy for making my debut, not only in MLS, but doing it with Atlanta United. And with the loss, like I said, it was hard, not just for me, but for all my teammates and the staff, for everyone.”

After making his debut Purata continued to grow and make his mark in the backline. Just two games after his debut, Purata scored the game winning goal against Orlando City SC at home. That goal was special for Purata, it was the first of what later became many goals, but even without his knowledge he scored a game winner in a rivalry match that meant so much to the supporters.

“I honestly didn’t know at the time that Orlando was the arch-rival,” Purata shared. “I learned that afterwards. But the environment the fans created, like every home game, is incredible. It’s Incredible the support they give with the team doing good or bad, winning or losing, I think they always show us lots of love, lots of support and as players, we value that a lot. Knowing that all the people that are in the stadium are cheering for you and want you to succeed, that transmits onto the field a lot. Fortunately, that was when I scored my first goal with the team. I celebrated it a whole lot, I was very happy in the moment, and after the game I learned that (Orlando) was the arch-rival of Atlanta United, so the goal counted a little bit more.”