Farr named Section II Class AA Player of the Year, to all-state first team – Saratogian
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – Three Blue Streaks were honored over the weekend when the Section II Boys’ Soccer Committee announced the end-of-season awards.
To no surprise, Saratoga junior Ryan Farr was named the Section II Class AA Player of the Year. Ben Van Valkenburg, a senior, was named as the Class AA Goalkeeper of the Year. Saratoga’s Head Coach, Jeff Geller, shared Class AA Coach of the Year honors with Shaker’s Dan Fountain.
Farr was also a New York State, large-school first-team selection. Shaker’s Lesedi Sekhobo was an all-state, third-team selection, while La Salle’s Owen Brown was named to the fourth team
Saratoga finished their 2022 season with an overall record of 15-1-1, with their only loss coming to Shaker (15-2-2) in the Sectional Championship game. Shaker’s only losses came to Saratoga, during the regular season, and to Cicero-North Syracuse in the NYS Regional Championship game.
Farr, who scored 20 goals this season and tallied 12 assists, posted a hat trick in the Sectional Championship game. With two of those goals coming with under nine minutes to play, Saratoga was able to tie the game, 3-3, and force overtime. Shaker earned a penalty kick in the second minute of overtime, to win the game.
Columbia’s Brady Bell shared Section II Class A Player of the Year honors with Scotia-Glenville’s Kofi Jack. Mechanicville’s Colin McNutt was named the Class B Player of the Year, while Maple Hill’s Gavin Haller received the award for Class C. Jack received a second-team all-state selection for large schools, while Haller (first-team) and McNutt (fourth -team) earned small school all-state selections.
The Class D Co-Players of the Year were Loudonville Christian’s Ethan Quadrini and Northville’s Jacob Frank, who was a second-team all-state selection.
SECTION II PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Class AA: Ryan Farr — Saratoga Springs — junior
Class A: Brady Bell — Columbia — senior
Class A: Kofi Jack — Scotia-Glenville — senior
Class B: Colin McNutt — Mechanicville — senior
Class C: Gavin Haller — Maple Hill — senior
Class D: Jacob Frank — Northville — senior
Class D: Ethan Quadrini — Loudonville Christian — sophomore
SECTION II GOALKEEPERS OF THE YEAR
Class AA: Ben Van Valkenburg — Saratoga Springs — senior
Class A: Brady Mazzeo — Averill Park — senior
Class B: Ayden Grieve — Glens Falls — junior
Class C: Luke Hoffman — Maple Hill — senior
Class D: Landon Frasier — Northville — senior
SECTION II COACHES OF THE YEAR
Class AA: Jeff Geller — Saratoga Springs (15-1-1)
Class AA: Dan Fountain — Shaker (15-2-2)
Class A: Bryan Lussier — Columbia (11-3-6)
Class B: Mike Ciulla — Mechanicville (20-1-2)
Class C: Dan Gillespie — Maple Hill (20-2-1)
Class D: Steve Clapper — Northville (16-2-1)
ALL-STATE SELECTIONS: LARGE SCHOOLS (AA, A)
Ryan Farr — First Team — Saratoga Springs
Kofi Jack — Second Team — Scotia-Glenville
Lesedi Sekhobo — Third Team — Shaker
Owen Brown—Fourth Team—La Salle
Leon Edelmann — Fifth Team — Guilderland
ALL-STATE SELECTIONS: SMALL SCHOOLS (B, C, D)
Gavin Haller — First Team — Maple Hill
Jacob Frank — Second Team — Northville
Andrew Snell — Third Team — OESJ
Jake Johnson—Third Team—Voorheesville
Ayden Grieve — Fourth Team — Glens Falls
Colin McNutt — Fourth Team — Mechanicville
Ben Reinhard — Fifth Team — Greenville
Wiley Dawson-Beilby — Fifth Team — Voorheesville