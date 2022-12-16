Farmington’s Daniel Fear named 2022 Art Administrator of the Year

FARMINGTON — Daniel Fear, the fine arts Coordinator for the Farmington Municipal School District, understands that only a small percentage of the thousands of students he works with as the district’s fine arts Coordinator will go on to pursue a career as a musician, painter, sculptor or other artistic type.

But that’s not the point of arts education, he said.

Fear’s job — and the job of the district’s art and music teachers — is to encourage students to learn to think creatively and express themselves in ways that extend beyond verbal communication. That helps build the problem-solving skills that will help those students become a vital part of the work force of the future, he said.

“The idea is to help them become more comfortable with themselves,” he said.

