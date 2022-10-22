Farmington gets state grant for arts and cultural district plan study

FARMINGTON – The drive to achieve a state-recognized Farmington MainStreet Arts & Cultural District got a boost when the state approved a $40,000 grant.

That money was part of a $10 million statewide package of 14 community grants from the New Mexico Economic Development Department (NMEDD) and New Mexico MainStreet (NMMS) for community revitalization projects.

The award, announced by the state on Oct. 20, is for an Arts & Cultural District/Cultural Economic Development Plan.

“Half of this year’s Awards are for Great Blocks projects, which upgrade a core two-three block commercial area in a district through the implementation of urban and landscape design, architecture, and creative economy projects,” the release said.

Those construction Grants ran as high as $2.1 million, which was awarded for the development of outdoor spaces in Roswell’s Railroad District.

