Farmington arts organization offers ‘As You Like It’ Oct. 21

ArtsFarmington plans to bring Theater at Monmouth’s Shakespeare in Maine Communities Tour to Farmington.

Shakespeare’s comedy, “As You Like It” will be performed for students of Mt. Blue High School and the Farmington Middle School on Friday, Oct. 21. A workshop with students is also planned.

A free performance for members of area communities is planned the same day at 7 pm in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue High School at 129 Seamon Road.

This project is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, according to a news release from Kait Frost of ArtsFarmington.

Theater at Monmouth is a year-round, professional, community-based, arts organization providing access to engaging arts experiences and promoting the value of the arts throughout Maine.

Founded in 1970, the theater was designated the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. Its mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout the state.

In its 53 seasons, the theater has presented more than 380 plays, including 36 world premieres, entertaining audiences from 36 states and each of Maine’s 16 counties and through education programs annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide pre-pandemic.

The theater is committed to creating a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming environment for audiences and artists alike — to educate young minds, engage patrons with new and differing viewpoints, and program seasons that represent a range of perspectives, beliefs and circumstances.

To reserve a seat, visit artsfarmington.org. For more information, email [email protected].

