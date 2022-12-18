Farmington-area high school football stars named to all-state rosters

FARMINGTON − More than a dozen local and area high school football players were named to first team all-state rosters this week by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

In addition to six players from Class 4A state Champion Bloomfield, there were six players named to the first team all-state rosters from Piedra Vista, who finished the most recent season as Class 5A runner-ups.

The NMHSCA annually recognizes athletes from a variety of high school sports. They are chosen through a process which includes nominations by head coaches, ranking of nominations through coaches’ ballots, and a final selection committee chosen by the NMHSCA Board of Directors.

The Bobcats’ first team honorees included defensive stars like Auggie Aguilar, Robert Williams and J Gutierrez, as well as quarterback Ryan Sharpe, receiver Jesse Seitzinger and Drew Perez, who was a dual-threat standout on both offense and defense this past season.

Bloomfield’s Sam Eveland, Aaron Johnson and George Rascon were also recognized by the NMHSCA with second-team selections to the Class 4A roster while Andrew Bair received an Honorable mention.

