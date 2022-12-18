Farmington-area high school football stars named to all-state rosters

FARMINGTON − More than a dozen local and area high school football players were named to first team all-state rosters this week by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

In addition to six players from Class 4A state Champion Bloomfield, there were six players named to the first team all-state rosters from Piedra Vista, who finished the most recent season as Class 5A runner-ups.

The NMHSCA annually recognizes athletes from a variety of high school sports. They are chosen through a process which includes nominations by head coaches, ranking of nominations through coaches’ ballots, and a final selection committee chosen by the NMHSCA Board of Directors.

The Bobcats’ first team honorees included defensive stars like Auggie Aguilar, Robert Williams and J Gutierrez, as well as quarterback Ryan Sharpe, receiver Jesse Seitzinger and Drew Perez, who was a dual-threat standout on both offense and defense this past season.

Bloomfield’s Sam Eveland, Aaron Johnson and George Rascon were also recognized by the NMHSCA with second-team selections to the Class 4A roster while Andrew Bair received an Honorable mention.

Bloomfield captured the Class 4A title last month with a 13-7 win at home over Silver, completing a 12-1 season.

“I’m so proud of the effort and hard work from everyone on the team,” said Bloomfield head Coach Mike Kovacs. “Just Blessed to have those individuals and the representation of those kids for the community.”

Piedra Vista fell just one game short of winning the Class 5A title, losing the Championship game to Artesia last month. Seven Panthers players were named to the first team all-state rosters, including Kaden Peace, Xavier Lefebre and Jacob Schrueder. They were joined on the first team roster by running backs Zach Mora-Dotson and Jacob Ramsted, along with Dax Vigil, who was named as both a receiver and defensive back.

“It’s just really a credit to those kids who put so much of themselves into the season,” said Panthers Coach Jared Howell. “It was a very special season and to see those kids that kind of recognition from coaches around the state really means a lot.”

The Panthers finished the season with a record of 11-2, sweeping District 1/5-5A before losing the Class 5A title game by a final of 27-14.

A total of five players from Aztec were named to all-state rosters as well, including a first-team selection going to Tristen McNeal, who was recognized for his work as both a defensive back and receiver.

Jaylen Ignacio, Logan Barboa, Baylor Seabolt and John Villarrial-Owens received either second-team selections or Honorable Mentions in the Class 4A roster.

Kirtland Central’s Christian Becenti received a first-team recognition from the NMHSCA. In addition, Logan Yazzie and Chase Gibbs were named to the second-team and Honorable Mentions roster respectively.

Shiprock was recognized by a pair of Honorable mention selections, including running back Jarvis Begay and kicker Nalani Clah.

In Class 6A, despite reaching the second round of the state Playoffs and boasting one of the more potent offenses in the state, the Farmington Scorpions were recognized with only a pair of Honorable mention selections.

Receivers Michael Beck and Josiyah Archuleta were both named to the 6A roster from Farmington.

For a complete look at the all-state football rosters from the NMHSCA, check out their official page on their website at NMHSCA.com.