Farmingdale State Wins Skyline Conference Men’s Golf Championship
Farmingdale State – Skyline Conference Men’s Golf Champions
COMPLETE RESULTS
FARMINGDALE, NY | The Farmingdale State men’s golf team won the Skyline Conference Championship for the 14th time in program history on Monday at the Bethpage State Park – Red Course. FSC shot a final round of 297 and posted a two-day total of 589.
Manhattanville was 48 strokes behind the Rams and was the runner-up with a score of 637.
Junior Brad Castaldy (Dix Hills, NY), who shot a career-best 67 on day one, fired a 74 today to earn medalist honors and Skyline Conference Player of the Year.
Juniors Mackenzie Kim (East Quogue, NY) and Chris Iguchi (Centereach, NY) placed second and third, individually, with two-day scores of 148 and 149, respectively.
Freshman James Quinlan (Poughquag, NY) (T-7th Place) followed his opening round of 76 with an 80 on Monday and was named the Skyline Conference Co-Rookie of the Year.
Junior Liam Miller (Ronkonkoma, NY) (157 – 10th Place) shot a 75 in the final round as all five players for Farmingdale State were named All-Conference.
The Rams have earned the Skyline Conference’s automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky from May 16th-19th.
Player of the Year: Brad Castaldy, Farmingdale State
Co-Rookies of the Year: James Quinlan, Farmingdale State & Corey Popower, Manhattanville
Co-Coaches of the Year: Ryan Williams, Farmingdale State & Donald Massmann, Old Westbury
First Team All-Conference:
Brad Castaldy, Farmingdale State
Mackenzie Kim, Farmingdale State
Chris Iguchi, Farmingdale State
Ryan Moran, Manhattanville
Max Duenow, Mount Saint Vincent
Matt Ropiak, Mount Saint Mary
Second Team All-Conference:
Sean Mendyk, Old Westbury
Corey Popower, Manhattanville
James Quinlan, Farmingdale State
Liam Miller, Farmingdale State
