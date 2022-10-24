Farmingdale State Wins Skyline Conference Men’s Golf Championship

COMPLETE RESULTS

FARMINGDALE, NY | The Farmingdale State men’s golf team won the Skyline Conference Championship for the 14th time in program history on Monday at the Bethpage State Park – Red Course. FSC shot a final round of 297 and posted a two-day total of 589.

Manhattanville was 48 strokes behind the Rams and was the runner-up with a score of 637.

Junior Brad Castaldy (Dix Hills, NY), who shot a career-best 67 on day one, fired a 74 today to earn medalist honors and Skyline Conference Player of the Year.

Juniors Mackenzie Kim (East Quogue, NY) and Chris Iguchi (Centereach, NY) placed second and third, individually, with two-day scores of 148 and 149, respectively.

Freshman James Quinlan (Poughquag, NY) (T-7th Place) followed his opening round of 76 with an 80 on Monday and was named the Skyline Conference Co-Rookie of the Year.

Junior Liam Miller (Ronkonkoma, NY) (157 – 10th Place) shot a 75 in the final round as all five players for Farmingdale State were named All-Conference.

The Rams have earned the Skyline Conference’s automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky from May 16th-19th.

Player of the Year: Brad Castaldy, Farmingdale State

Co-Rookies of the Year: James Quinlan, Farmingdale State & Corey Popower, Manhattanville

Co-Coaches of the Year: Ryan Williams, Farmingdale State & Donald Massmann, Old Westbury

First Team All-Conference:

Brad Castaldy, Farmingdale State

Mackenzie Kim, Farmingdale State

Chris Iguchi, Farmingdale State

Ryan Moran, Manhattanville

Max Duenow, Mount Saint Vincent

Matt Ropiak, Mount Saint Mary

Second Team All-Conference:

Sean Mendyk, Old Westbury

Corey Popower, Manhattanville

James Quinlan, Farmingdale State

Liam Miller, Farmingdale State

