Farmer Volleyball 5: Sharp guides Covington to hot start | St. Tammany community news

As the season rolls into its third week, Covington boasts an impressive 7-3 record.

The Lions won six matches all of last season.

First-year Coach Elyssa Sharp, 25, took over Covington in late July after spending the past two seasons at Christ Episcopal.

“I think we just jell really well, and all the girls get along,” Sharp said. “We have nine seniors, so that experience helps. We have some new players who have come in and contributed to our success. I think it’s just a combination of all those things. It’s been a good start.”

The Lions’ most impressive performance came at the Liberty Tournament on Sept. 3, when Covington played six matches in one day and finished second to Sacred Heart.

“We definitely have our eyes on making the playoffs,” Sharp said. “We want to be competitive in the district and make it past the first round of the playoffs. It’s a good start, but we still have a long way to go.”

Keep reading to find out more in our Farmer Five rankings.

1 | Hanna’s (Last week: 1)

All good things must end, so the Hawks’ 32-match win streak ended at the hands of two-time Division I state Champion Dominica. The Hawks pushed Dominica for two sets before fading in the final set. The Hawks followed up that test with a trip to Mobile for the McGill-Toolen Tournament to face some of the best teams in the nation.

A Weekly guide to the biggest news in St. Tammany. Sign up today.

2 | Pope John Paul II (Last week: 2)

The Jaguars Hang on to the No. 2 spot after dropping a tough road match to Mount Carmel by a combined eight points. Playing a perennial Division I power close on the road shows how tough the Jaguars are.

3 | Fontainebleau (Last week: 3)

The Bulldogs’ only losses this season are to Mount Carmel and Ben Franklin in straight sets. Fontainebleau has not dropped a set in its five victories. That’s a good sign for a young team.

4 | St. Scholastica (Last week: NR)

The Doves rallied from an 0-2 deficit at Mandeville to claim their first win of the season. SSA followed that up with a four-set win against Slidell. The Doves are starting to get hot.

5 | Northshore (Last week: NR)

The Panthers earned their first win with a hard-fought sweep at Lakeshore and followed that up with a five-set loss at Hannan a day later. The Panthers are starting to find their rhythm after a tough start.

Next Up: Lakeshore