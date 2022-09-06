Farmer Volleyball 5: Pope John Paul II impresses early | St. Tammany community news

Pope John Paul II Coach Danny Tullis said he liked how his team was shaping up during the preseason.

The longtime coach’s Instincts seem to be spot on as the Jaguars dominated with three wins in Week 1 to debut at No. 2 in our Weekly Farmer 5 Volleyball Rankings.

A big reason for the Jaguars’ success has been the dynamic play of Kayla Benedic, who has 59 kills and 40 digs. Ali Tullis is averaging 40-plus assists a match, and Reagan McVay is anchoring the defense with 54 digs thus far.

Speaking of hot starts, Hannan continued his winning streak from last season with two, straight-set victories to open the season. The two-time Defending Division III state Champions look sharp.

Keep reading to find out more in our Farmer Five rankings.

1 | Hannah

The Hawks pushed their win streak to 31 matches with victories over St. Michael and Sacred Heart last week. That streak will be tested this week with matches against Northshore and at Defending Division I Champion Dominica.

2 | Pope John Paul II

As mentioned above, the Jaguars started off the season hot with three straight victories. Senior Ali Tullis has 130 assists in three matches. That’s how locked in the Jaguars’ offense is right now.

3 | Fontainebleau

The Bulldogs opened the season with a tightly contested sweep of Northlake. It was a good start to the season for a team replacing seven seniors.

4 | Mandeville

The Skippers sandwiched a sweep of McGehee between losses to Country and Pope John Paul II to open the season. Those are tough losses, but they come to tough competition.

5 | Lakeshore

The Titans rallied from a 2-0 deficit at Slidell in the season-opener to earn a thrilling 5-set win. It was first-year Coach Hannah White’s first match and a promising start to the season.

Next Up: Northshore