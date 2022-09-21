Farkas surpasses fundraising goal after Pacific Crest Trail hike
‘This is Massive for a small, ambitious Charity like ours’
Far surpassing his original fundraising goal, Jeromy Farkas raised more than $200,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area over the course of his 168-day journey along the Pacific Crest Trail.
Donations continued to flow in during a welcome home event hosted at Canyon Meadows Cinemas on Tuesday, where the former city Councilor spoke to attendees about his time on the trail, the obstacles he overcame, the friends made and the generous donations received by BBBS Calgary.
At the event, Farkas was introduced by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, before he surprised the crowd by popping out of a tent set up in front of the theatre. He shared photos and stories from his 5.5-million step hike.
“While I was the one tackling the trail one step at a time, this couldn’t have been done without the support of our community,” Farkas said. “Calgarians stepped up in a remarkable way to help Empower young people to reach their biggest possible Futures through mentorship.”
Before even stepping foot on the trail, Farkas’s original fundraising goal of $50,000 had been smashed. They raised the goal twice more, settling on a final target of $125,000.
On Tuesday, the final fundraising total was announced, an amount that even Farkas didn’t know until it was revealed, said Ken Lima-Coelho, president and CEO of BBBS Calgary.
“I still can’t believe it — the exact number is $209,871,” said Lima-Coelho. “We have to raise 50 per cent of our budget every year, when it comes to the support that we have. It’s almost $2 million that we need to raise from the community.”
More than 900 donors supported Farkas’s 4,280-kilometre hike, garnering 10 per cent of BBBS Calgary’s annual fundraising budget in a single donation campaign.
“This is massive for a small, ambitious charity like ours,” Lima-Coelho said. “This is also the largest influx of new donors to our agency in our 28-year history. That matters because it allows us to keep the conversation going with those donors.”
The money will support BBBS Calgary’s core programs and fostering mentorship relationships between volunteers and youth, by training volunteers and supporting the families involved with the agency.
Lima-Coelho said politicians from across the political spectrum came to Tuesday evening’s event to donate and show their support for Farkas’s achievement.
“I think it proved — a little bit at least — that even though we don’t always agree on policy, when we’re focused on something that’s good, like mentoring young people in our communities — which is kind of undeniable is a good thing to do — and when somebody does something extraordinary like that, it brings people together. And I think there was a real spirit of camaraderie,” he said.
