Farkas Named All-American as Women’s Soccer Earns Five All-Region Honors

BRUNSWICK, Maine – Greta Farkas (Chevy Chase, Md.) was named as a Second Team All-American and five Polar Bears collected All-Region honors for the Bowdoin Women’s soccer team in Awards announced by the United Soccer Coaches this week.

Farkas is Bowdoin’s first All-American honoree since 2017 when Nikki Wilson was also named a Second Team All-American. Farkas was also named First Team All-Region while Jess Klein (Williston, Vt.), Samaya Bernardo (Kensington, Md.), and Morgan Smiley (Charlotte, NC) collected Second Team All-Region. Goaltender Alex Arndt (Rockport, Mass.) was named Third Team All-Region. Bowdoin’s five All-Region honorees are the most ever in a season in program history.

Farkas was named All-American for the first time following a stellar campaign in the midfield for Bowdoin, where she started all 17 contests and controlled both ends of the field for the Polar Bears. In addition to helping a defensive unit that allowed just nine goals all season, Farkas scored a big penalty kick goal in a 2-1 win over Bates on September 10.

Defender Jess Klein and goaltender Alex Arndt anchored a stellar defensive corps for Bowdoin this fall that led the NESCAC with a team goals against average of just 0.53. Klein started all 17 games in front of Arndt, who led the NESCAC in individual goals against average (0.59) and save percentage (.894).

Samaya Bernardo and Morgan Smiley were Bowdoin’s offensive stars this fall, combining for 19 of the team’s 37 goals. Bernardo singlehandedly outscored Polar Bear opponents (10-9) with ten goals and three assists on the year while Smiley tied Bowdoin’s opponents with nine goals, including a league-high five game-winning goals.

Bowdoin finished a fantastic campaign with a 10-4-3 record and the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015.