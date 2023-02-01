FargoPack announces goal to pack 10 million meals in 2024 | The Mighty 790 KFGO

FARGO (KFGO) – Even though this year’s event just started, a local nonprofit announced their goal to pack 10 million meals for malnourished and starving children around the world at their 10th anniversary Packing event next year.

FargoPack Executive Director Amy Okeson said they will partner with Feed My Starving Children again from Jan. 5-15, 2024 at the Fargodome.

“We are excited to continue to partner with Feed My Starving Children, with the Fargodome, and with the Fargo community to meet this goal to truly help the Red River Valley feed the world,” Okeson said.

FargoPack has been holding 1- to 4-day Packing events in Fargo since 2015 when they packed 200,000 meals. From 2015 to 2018, they packed a total of around 1.7 million meals at Atonement Lutheran Church. In 2019, they moved operations to SCHEELS where they have packed around 6 million meals.

This year’s goal at SCHEELS is 2.5 million meals.

Feed My Starving Children is a Twin Cities-based nonprofit that partners with communities around the United States to pack meals. Vice President of Development and Marketing Andy Carr said the 2024 event will be their biggest ever.

“This is going to be double what our biggest event has ever been,” Carr said. “We’ve done five million meals before. This is twice as much. I’m not surprised it’s happening right here in the Red River Valley.”

Feed My Starving Children CEO Mark Crea said FargoPack has been an awesome partner over the past 10 years.

“We do hundreds of these events around the United States, and this is simply one of the best,” Crea said.

Okeson said it will take $3.3 million to cover the 2024 event. They will also need 50,000 volunteers to fill the 2-hour shifts filling packs, stocking, carrying boxes, labeling, and moving pallets.

This year’s event runs through Saturday. There are still spots open.

To Volunteer or find more information on Feed My Starving Children or FargoPack, click here.