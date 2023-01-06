Fargo to Frisco: Ongoing Bison football coverage from 2nd day in Texas – InForum

FRISCO, Texas — Friday was media for both North Dakota State and South Dakota State leading into the national championship game.

The Bison (12-2) play the Jackrabbits (13-1) at 1 pm Saturday, Jan. 8, for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision national championship at Toyota Stadium. The game is being televised on ABC.

Both NDSU head Coach Matt Entz and SDSU head Coach John Stiegelmeier addressed the media along with selected players from both teams.

NDSU has won nine of the past 11 FCS championships. The top-seeded Jackrabbits defeated the Bison 23-21 during the regular season. That was NDSU’s Lone loss to an FCS opponent this season. SDSU is in search of its first national championship.

Below are stories and ongoing updates from the InForum’s second day of coverage from Frisco, leading up to Sunday’s title game.

Check back for updates throughout the day:

The NCAA FCS Football Championship logo is painted at midfield at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

David Samson/ The Forum

South Dakota State players prep for their team photo at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

David Samson/ The Forum

The South Dakota State checkerboard pattern endzone is painted at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

David Samson/ The Forum

South Dakota State head football Coach John Stiegelmeier addresses the media at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

David Samson/ The Forum

A grounds crew member runs across the field during prep work for the FCS title game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

David Samson/ The Forum

South Dakota State players have their official team photo taken at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

David Samson/ The Forum