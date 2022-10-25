Fargo Shanley’s Lindsey Astrup commits to North Dakota Women’s golf program – InForum

FARGO — Fargo Shanley senior Lindsey Astrup has announced her commitment to the University of North Dakota.

The multi-sport star will continue her academic and athletic careers at UND and join the Fighting Hawks Women’s golf program next fall.

I am extremely Blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and golf career at the University of North Dakota! I am so grateful for the constant support from my coaches, teammates, family, and friends along the way! Beyond excited for the next 4! #gohawks pic.twitter.com/jp9hPfIH2p — Lindsey Astrup (@LindseyAstrup) October 24, 2022

Astrup is coming off a seventh-place finish at the North Dakota Class A girls golf tournament earlier this month, capping off a stellar career in which she earned All-State honors three times and All-Tournament honors in 2022.

Astrup is also a four-time All-Eastern Dakota Conference honoree, an accolade given to the 10 golfers with the best regular season averages each season. She held the top average among EDC Golfers with a 76.4 to earn the individual season Championship and was also named the EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.

Astrup helped the Deacons to consecutive EDC and East Region tournament Championships in 2019 and 2020. Shanley also won its first Class A team state Championship since 2007 and fifth in program history in 2020.

Astrup improved each season since joining the program as a seventh grader in 2017. In eighth grade — the first year she recorded a regular season average — she finished the year with an average score of 90 before an 85.4 in 2019, an 82.7 in 2020, a 79.8 in 2021 and her conference-leading 76.4 this past season.

Not only is she Stellar on the fairways, but on the ice and pitch, as well. Astrup also plays hockey for the Fargo North-South-Shanley Spruins and soccer for the Deacons. She’s won state titles in all three sports, with Shanley soccer winning it all in 2019 and North-South-Shanley claiming the state hockey title last season.

The UND Women’s golf team competes in the Summit League at the NCAA Division I level. The Fighting Hawks have won two conference titles in program history and have qualified for the NCAA Women’s golf Championship three times.