Fargo Davies, Sheyenne’s Payton Stocker win East Region golf championships – InForum

WAHPETON — Defending state Champion Fargo Davies won the team Championship and West Fargo Sheyenne’s Payton Stocker won the individual Championship at the East Region Girls Golf Tournament on Monday at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.

Davies’ four scoring Golfers all finished in the top 12 — second, third and tied for 12th — and totaled 329, one shot clear of Grand Forks Red River, which had its scorers place fourth, tied for eighth and tied for 10th.

Stocker shot 74 to edge Davies’ Lexi Bartley by two shots and the Eagles’ Rose Solberg by three. Solberg was the 2021 East Region Champion and Bartley won the 2021 state championship in a five-hole playoff.

In addition to Bartley and Solberg, the Eagles got a pair of 88s from Abby Voeller and Nora Benson, who tied Red River’s Taylor Piepkorn for 12th.

Sheyenne placed third at 337, and Wahpeton and Fargo Shanley tied for fourth at 371.

Individually, Red River’s Sophie Brakke was fourth at 78 and Sheyenne’s Zoe Keene was fifth at 79.

The Class A state tournament is Oct. 3-4 at the Jamestown Country Club.

East Region Girls Golf Tournament

Team scores

1. Fargo Davies 329; 2. Grand Forks Red River 330; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 337; T4. Wahpeton and Fargo Shanley 371; 6. Fargo North 378; 7. Fargo South 379; 8. West Fargo 387; 9. Grand Forks Central 441

Individual top 20

1. Payton Stocker, West Fargo Sheyenne, 74; 2. Lexi Bartley, Fargo Davies, 76; 3. Rose Solberg, Fargo Davies, 77; 4. Sophie Brakke, Grand Forks Red River, 78; 5. Zoe Keene, West Fargo Sheyenne, 79; 6. Lindsey Astrup, West Fargo Sheyenne, 79; 7. Mia Aarestad, Fargo South, 82; T8. Jaya Grube, Grand Forks Red River, and Ella Speidel, Grand Forks Red River, 88; T10, Ella McMullin, Grand Forks Red River, and Halle Miller, Wahpeton, 86; T12. Taylor Piepkorn, Grand Forks Red River, Abby Voeller, Fargo Davies, and Nora Benson, Fargo Davies, 88; 15. Mayzie Johnson, Fargo North, 89; T16. Maya Metcalf, West Fargo Sheyenne, Ava Keene, West Fargo Sheyenne, Olivia Olson, Fargo North, and Madelyn Trapnell, Grand Forks Red River, 90; T20. London Nordick, Wahpeton, and McKena Koolmo, Wahpeton, 91