Fargo Davies’ Rose Solberg, Bismarck Century Patriots win Class A Girls Golf State Championships – InForum

JAMESTOWN — Fargo Davies’ freshman Rose Solberg won her first Class A state title Tuesday afternoon in Jamestown, helping propel her Eagles’ team to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Bismarck Century shot a team total of 636 (318, 318) to take their seventh state title in school history ahead of Grand Forks Red River at 646 (321, 325) and Davies at 652 (333, 319).

Solberg finished one stroke ahead of second place Jaya Grube of Grand Forks Red River, finishing the two-day tournament with an overall score of 148 (75, 73).

“I can barely process it right now,” Solberg said moments after she clinched the title.

“I’m just grateful to have my team here out supporting me.”

Entering the final hole, Solberg led Grube and Bismarck Century’s Leah Herbel by just two strokes. As she prepared to tee off, her objectives were straightforward.

“I was just thinking, ‘fairway then hit the green,'” she said. “I was just trying to forget about everything and focus on my shot.”

The culmination of the season, especially with the support of her team, “feels great,” said Solberg.

“Having the team by me is so awesome because they are so awesome. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Solberg is Davies’ second consecutive state title winner. Her teammate Lexi Bartley won in a 5-hole playoff last year.

Grube didn’t go quietly, though, as she placed her final approach about a foot away from the hole without completely realizing how close she came to making it. As she approached the green, she asked a group of spectators, “was it close?”

Fargo Davies’ Rose Solberg watches the ball after a putt Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, during the North Dakota Class A Girls’ Golf Tournament at the Jamestown Country Club. Solberg won the title. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

“I just thought ‘let’s make a good 90-percent swing at this,’ as my Coach would say,” Grube said. “And I did and it almost spun into the hole. It ended up a foot away and I’m pleased with that.

“I realized it when people started raising their voices a little. I thought, ‘dang that must have been close.’ “

As far as her second-place finish, Grube was happy with the result.

“I think my finish was really strong,” she said. “I had a couple of tough holes in the middle of my round. I’m glad I pushed through and used the strength deep inside of me to pull through and end on some good holes.”

Grube finished with 149 (73, 76) ahead of Leah Herbel in third at 150 (72, 78).

Davies’ Coach Lisa Schwinden was pleased with the way her team recovered from Monday to battle back and take third on Tuesday.

“I felt like we didn’t play our best yesterday and our goal today was just to come out, relax, enjoy it, play the golf that we can and keep improving,” Schwinden said. “I think everybody did that today. It was great. It was more relaxed, more comfortable and we played like we normally do.”

As Solberg approached the final handful of holes, Schwinden joined her, ready to provide any advice or support she may need.

“She is such a mature, cool, collected player, but any player in that environment is going to get nervous,” she said. “So, I made sure to be with her on the last two holes and we just talked about other stuff and tried to keep it light and not get too intense on anything and just relax a little bit. Sometimes we can think too hard and focus too much and nerves are always a factor.”

Bismarck Century led after day one and held on to that lead to claim the state championship.

Fargo Davies freshman Rose Solberg won the Class A state individual championship on Tuesday at the Jamestown Country Club in Jamestown. Todd Rose/The Forum

Century Coach Preston Brown called the win, “amazing.”

“It’s incredible,” they said. “They’ve been on a heck of a run. … It’s amazing any time you can help a team accomplish their goals — they had this goal at the start of the year — is an amazing honor but it all goes to the girls. They put in the work they needed to do and got the job done.”

Steady play in the two-day event from the Patriots, added Brown, is what helped the girls take home the title.

“They did exactly what we needed to do. Steady Eddie,” they said. “No big mistakes and just be there at the end and see what happens. Eliminating big numbers and being maybe the steadier team, we got it done. It was just fun to watch.”

Fargo Davies also had Bartley in the top 10 as she finished in sixth, carding 153 (80, 73). Fargo Shanley’s Lindsey Astrup finished in seventh place at 154 (80, 74) while West Fargo Sheyenne’s Payton Stocker came home in eighth with a score of 155 (78, 77).

Team scores

1. Bismarck Century 318-318—636; 2. Grand Forks Red River 321-325—646; 3. Fargo Davies 333-319—652; 4. Mandan 333-325—658; 5. Bismarck Legacy 352-337—689; 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 351-345—696; 7. Wahpeton 355-344—699; 7. Minot 351-348—699; 9. Fargo Shanley 352-352—704; 10. Bismarck St. Mary’s 353-356—709; 11. Fargo North 366-369—735; 12. Jamestown 382-391—773

Individual top 20

1. Rose Solberg, Fargo Davies, 75-73—148; 2. Jaya Grube, Grand Forks Red River, 73-76—149; 3. Leah Herbel, Bismarck Century, 72-78—150; 4. Hannah Herbel, Bismarck Century, 76-76—152; 4. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 79-73—152; 6. Lexi Bartley, Fargo Davies, 80-73—153; 7. Lindsey Astrup, Fargo Shanley, 80-74—154; 8. Payton Stocker, West Fargo Sheyenne, 78-77—155; 9. Ella Speidel, Grand Forks Red River, 80-79—159; 9. Abigail Schneider, Bismarck St. Mary’s, 79-80—159; 11. Aliyah Iverson, Bismarck Century, 84-77—161; 11. Mia Aarestad, Fargo South, 81-80—161; 13. Ruby Heydt, Mandan, 78-84—162; 14. Halle Miller, Wahpeton, 83-82—165; 15. Ava Kalanek, Bismarck Legacy, 84-82—166; 15. Morgan Strange, Minot, 82-84—166; 17. Zoe Keene, West Fargo Sheyenne, 85-82—167; 18. Kya Guidinger, Bismarck Legacy, 85-83—168; 18. Sophie Brakke, Grand Forks Red River, 84-84—168; 20. Brittyn Mettler, Mandan, 88-83—171