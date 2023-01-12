Farewell to the 2022 college football season – The Daily Evergreen

What do you get when a Bulldog and a Horned Frog fight? I do not know. I was asleep by halftime.

Sadly, the Argentine Horned Frog is decreasing in population and nearing endangered status. Still, if they saw the performance of the school that gave their name as their nickname, they would probably accept extinction.

On Monday, the Georiga Bulldogs easily took care of the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship and won 65-7. By halftime, it was 35-7 and the entire world knew the game was over.

It caps off the college football season and the true birth of a Dynasty in the Peach State, being one of only a few teams to win back-to-back national titles. At the beginning of the season, it looked like it was their title to lose and as the season went on, it was evident that they were the best team in the country.

In contrast, TCU’s season was a miracle. They were certainly not the second-best team in the country coming in, but they made it to the playoff and into the National Championship, which is commendable at least.

Coming in unranked, TCU started off hot with several wins against ranked teams before the Big 12 Championship Game. It was a rematch against Kansas State, whom they had beaten earlier in the season 38-28.

Despite having momentum and potentially a bid in the college football playoff on the line, the team fell short in overtime and lost 31-28. To many, this proved they were not strong enough to compete for a title. However, to the people who actually got to choose the four playoff teams, they gave TCU the chance to play Michigan in the semi-finals.

TCU was not the only team to disappoint in their Bowl game at SoFi Stadium. Pullman’s very own WSU Cougars looked like they were playing the West Coast Georgia Bulldogs when they played Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Missing several key players on offense and defense, the Cougs never got anything going and ended up falling by a score of 29-6.

It wasn’t just a WSU problem in Bowl games. The Pac-12 as a whole stunk up the postseason festivities. Washington, Oregon State and Oregon won their games, but UCLA, USC and Utah all did little to provide hope for a conference on the brink of decimation.

Even with the less-than-stellar showing to end the season, the Pac-12 finished with six teams in the final AP Top 25 Poll. Washington finished at No. 8, Utah at No. 10, USC at No. 12, Oregon at No. 15, Oregon State at No. 17 and finally, UCLA at No. 21.

Mike Leach former WSU head coach tragically passed away at the end of the college football season from cardiovascular disease. To Honor the coach, WSU came out of the tunnel in their Bowl game Flying a pirate flag and they had a pirate Decal on their helmets.

Mississippi State, the team Leach coached during the 2022 season, honored the late Coach as well as with a special helmet and flag, just like the Cougs. Needing a second-half comeback, the team pulled away late and won 19-10 against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The 2022 College Football Season was not perfect, but it could have a major impact going forward. 2022 marked the first season that is directly impacted by name, image and likeness, and this off-season will see a dramatic increase in transfer athletes, already having a major impact on WSU.