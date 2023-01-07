“Far more than just a football player”

But as everybody awaited updates on the safety, those close to him reflected on shared memories and who he is as a person. Whether those who shared kind words about Hamlin grew up playing youth football with him, or just met him two years ago when he became a Buffalo Bill, the picture of No. 3 having a big heart that cared for everybody around him was painted.

“In the locker room, he is the happiest dude,” QB Josh Allen said. “We play basketball, a little knockout before walkthroughs on Saturdays. He’s got a good shot on him. I couldn’t ever tell you a story where he was upset and brought it into the building. You just never saw him down. He was always positive.”

Allen and the rest of Hamlin’s teammates have been hurting for their brother and have been constantly praying that he’ll recover. But an exchange between Hamlin’s father, Mario, and the team on Thursday not only eased their Minds a bit, but it also provided more insight as to the kind of person the safety is.

“His dad said the first thing that he’s going to ask when he wakes up is ‘Who won the game?’. And sure enough, that’s what he did,” Allen said. “As teammates, you love hearing that response, that the first thing on his mind wasn’t, poor me. It was how are my teammates doing? Did we win this game? And that’s powerful in itself … And for Damar, to go through that and to come out on the other side and still, again, just thinking about his teammates, that’s Damar.”

After growing up with Hamlin and probably knowing him the best out of the Bills’ Locker room, CB Dane Jackson wouldn’t expect him to ask anything else.